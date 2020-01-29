White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 13,756,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

