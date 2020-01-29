Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.
WHR stock opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $118,426,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 259.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.