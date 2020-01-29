Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

WHR stock opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $118,426,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 259.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

