Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 41.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. 3,156,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

