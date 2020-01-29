Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. 5,733,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.42. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

