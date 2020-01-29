Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,518 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Paypal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 69,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,044,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

