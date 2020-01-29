Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

AXP traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.