Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 123.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $6,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HSBC by 183.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 1,904,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

