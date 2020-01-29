Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after buying an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $243,455,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 3,449,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

