Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,037 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 216,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 875,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.