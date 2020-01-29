Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $773.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

