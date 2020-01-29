Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 75,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,804. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.80%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

