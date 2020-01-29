Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WABC. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

