West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.23

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.23 and last traded at $158.71, with a volume of 11478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WST shares. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,014,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

