West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.21

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.21 and traded as high as $57.31. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 213,440 shares trading hands.

WFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.35%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

