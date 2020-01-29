WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Lowered to $39.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $41.50 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 404,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.