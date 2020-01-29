WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WesBanco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

