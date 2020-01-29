Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

