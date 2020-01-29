WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.97.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.