Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 930,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 154.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 583,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 747.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 134,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 382,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.