Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in HP by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3,092.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 8,545,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,087. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

