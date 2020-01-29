Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,883. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.