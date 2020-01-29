Wealth Architects LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. 3,879,667 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

