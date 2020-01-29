Wealth Architects LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.17 and its 200-day moving average is $300.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

