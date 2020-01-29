Wealth Architects LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.34. 1,564,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,657. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $138.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

