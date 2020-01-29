Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 181,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $888.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

