Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $142.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.18 billion. Walmart posted sales of $138.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $525.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.48 billion to $529.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $541.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $538.18 billion to $546.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. 1,569,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.