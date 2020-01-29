Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573,924 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 501,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,963,000 after buying an additional 493,061 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $26,718,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 816,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,187,000 after buying an additional 413,613 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 3,495,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.