Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,827. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

