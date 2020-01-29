Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,710. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

