Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 18,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

