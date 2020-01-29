W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 29,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.