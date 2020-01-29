W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,713 shares of company stock worth $1,440,639. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 1,563,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

