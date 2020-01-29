W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,183 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $18,281,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,256,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 32.8% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,860,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 706,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 32.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,642,000 after acquiring an additional 510,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,536,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,589. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

