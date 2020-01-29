W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in State Street by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after buying an additional 449,247 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $16,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. 147,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

