W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125,611. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.