W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,728 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,265 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $43,815,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 104.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

