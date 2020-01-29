W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,412,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $33,559,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens upped their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,932. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

