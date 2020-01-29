W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.33. 22,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,458. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

