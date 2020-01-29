Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Holdings Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 366,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,765,363.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 7,033,837 shares of company stock valued at $35,071,094 over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 267,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

