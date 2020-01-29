Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.12.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 113,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.