Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,529. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

