Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,329. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

