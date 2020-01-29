Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. 72,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,347. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

