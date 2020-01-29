Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,800 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,953. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.