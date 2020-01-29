Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 25,400 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Metlife by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 243,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

