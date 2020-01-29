Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.28.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,507,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

