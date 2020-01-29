Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 7,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $155,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.