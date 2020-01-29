Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 246,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $16,883,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 398,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,988. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

