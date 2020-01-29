Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Invesco worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,571. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.