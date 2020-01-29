Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 145,200 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Vince news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Vince alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vince by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vince by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.71. Vince has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.